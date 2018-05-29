Morgan Freeman's Lawyer Wants Sexual Misconduct Story Retracted Freeman‘s lawyer wrote a letter to CNN‘s president, Jeff Zucker, after the network reported on sexual misconduct allegations against the actor. The letter states that two of the accusations were investigated by an independent third party and were found to be meritless, while another supposed victim went on record after the report to say she was

never harassed. Freeman issued two statements after the report was published, stating he is "not someone who would intentionally offend or knowingly make anyone feel uneasy."