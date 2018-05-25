Ireland Votes to Repeal Abortion Ban in Landmark Decision About 4,000 Irish voters want the Eighth Amendment of their constitution to be repealed, according to an exit poll on Friday‘s referendum. Thousands of Irish citizens flew to their home country to vote, a turnout that could surpass Ireland's referendum on same-sex marriage in 2015. Official results of the referendum will be evaluated on Saturday, May 26, and could pave the way for legislators to allow for terminations in the first 12 weeks of pregnancy. Ireland currently bans abortions unless the mother's life is at risk.