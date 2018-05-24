Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, Receives Coat of Arms Kensington Palace unveiled the coat of arms on Friday via Twitter. Tweet The Duchess herself helped the College of Arms design the coat of arms, which is personalized with golden poppies from her home state of California and blue on the shield to represent the Pacific Ocean off the California coast. The lion and songbird on either sides of the shield represent The Supporters, who are assigned to wives and husbands of the Royal Family. “The Supporter relating to The Duchess of Sussex is a songbird with wings elevated as if flying and an open beak, which with the quill represents the power of communication.”