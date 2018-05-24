Approval of Same-Sex Marriage in the U.S.

Reaches 20-Year High A new Gallup poll study shows that 67 percent, or two-thirds, of Americans support same-sex marriage, marking the poll‘s highest record for that metric in 20 years. 83 percent of respondents who identified as Democrats said they support the legal recognition of same-sex couples. 44 percent of Republican respondents and 71 percent of independents were in support of same-sex couples. Daily tracking on the issue showed that more than 10.4 percent of LGBT adults have married a same-sex partner since 2015, when the Supreme Court ruled same-sex marriage should be made legal in all 50 states.