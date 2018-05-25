Harvey Weinstein Arrested; Charged with Rape Weinstein turned himself in to police on Friday morning in New York City. According to the Manhattan District Attorney, he was officially charged with first- and third-degree rape as well as committing a criminal sexual act in the first degree. Weinstein‘s bond was set at $10 million and he cannot travel outside of New York or Connecticut without permission. Benjamin Brafman, Weinstein‘s attorney, says his client plans to plead not guilty to all of the charges. Tanara Burke, #MeToo Founder, to 'Variety' on Thursday