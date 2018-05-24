Amazon's Alexa Recorded and Shared a Couple‘s Conversation News station KIRO 7 reported a Portland couple‘s conversation was recorded and sent to one of their contacts via their Amazon Echo device. They found out when the husband‘s employee called him saying, via KIRO 7 The voice-activated assistant is used by more than 60 million U.S. consumers, according to Bloomberg. But what will happen if these devices become digital spies within our homes? Daniel Kahn Gillmor, Daniel Kahn Gillmor, to Bloomberg Daniel Kahn Gillmor, to Bloomberg Amazon Inc. issued a statement that the incident in Portland is an “extremely rare occurrence,” and the company did not state whether it was a bug or

due to hacking.