Harvey Weinstein to be Arrested in New York on Friday Weinstein is expected to turn himself in to the NYPD in relation to a sexual assault case. Both The New York Times and the New York Daily News are reporting the case in question involves allegations that he forced Lucia Evans to give him oral sex while auditioning in 2004. The former movie producer‘s decision to turn himself in comes after the 'Wall Street Journal' reported that prosecutors in New York have started a sex crimes investigation against him. Dozens of women have come forward since Oct. 2017 accusing Weinstein of sexual misconduct. Weinstein‘s attorney declined to comment on whether or not his client would turn himself in.