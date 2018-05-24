The Best Of Netflix's New Releases For June 2018 1. 'Star Wars: The Last Jedi' Luke Skywalker returns to Netflix on June 26. 2. 'Luke Cage' Season 2 On June 22, Marvel‘s hit Netflix series will have the Harlem hero take on his latest foe, Bushmaster. 3. 'The King's Speech' The Academy Award Winner for Best Picture in 2011, this historical drama is available June 2. 4. 'Thor: Ragnarok' Any Marvel fans suffering from an 'Infinity War' hangover could be cured by 'Thor' on June 5. 5. 'GLOW' Season 2 The Gorgeous Ladies of Wrestling are jumping back into the ring on June 29. 6. 'The Break with Michelle Wolf' The controversial comedian's talkshow debuts on June 3, with new episodes every Sunday.