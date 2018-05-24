Facebook Begins Labeling Political Ads After Russia Scandal
Facebook Begins Labeling Political Ads After Russia Scandal Starting Thursday, Ad views and the paying organization‘s name will be available upon clicking on the ad label. Facebook will also require advertisers to submit a picture of their government-issued ID, the last four digits of their social security number and a US mailing address. The move comes more than a year after the US intelligence community These new rules will also apply to Instagram, which is owned by Facebook.