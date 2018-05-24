Morgan Freeman Accused of Sexually Inappropriate Behavior In a CNN exclusive, Of the eight female victims,

a production assistant claimed

he repeatedly tried to lift up her skirt

on the set of ’Going in Style' in 2015. He allegedly told a pregnant CNN reporter, Chloe Melas, "You are ripe,” and said he wished he was there during the conception. Other complaints involved the 80-year-old actor Freeman's decades long career includes award-winning films like ’Shawshank Redemption,‘ ’Million Dollar Baby‘

and ’Driving Miss Daisy.‘ Freeman issued an apology through his rep on

Thursday morning. Morgan Freeman, via the 'The Los Angeles Times'