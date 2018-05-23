Trump Praises New NFL National Anthem Policy On Wednesday, the NFL released their new rule regarding the National Anthem, requiring players to either stand on the field or face a fine. The president then commented on the new rule in an interview with Fox News that aired Thursday morning. You have to stand proudly for the National Anthem and the NFL owners did the right thing if that's what they've done. You have to stand proudly for the National Anthem or you shouldn't be playing. You shouldn't be there. Maybe you shouldn't be in the country. The new policy also allows players and personnel to stay in the locker room if they don‘t want to stand during the anthem. Trump said that he disagreed with allowing players to remain in the locker room but thinks the new rule is good as a whole.