Undocumented Immigrant Fatally Shot by Border Control

Undocumented Immigrant Fatally Shot by Border Patrol The agency reported the incident on Wednesday, According to CNN, the officer fired at least one round when the group attacked him with
blunt objects. The ordeal was documented in a Facebook video, but the names of the agent and the female victim have not yet been released. US Customs and Border Protection said officers apprehended three undocumented immigrants, and the FBI and Texas Rangers are investigating.