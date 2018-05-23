ESPN Pays $1.5 Billion For UFC Broadcast Rights UFC president Dana White confirmed ESPN has signed another broadcast deal with the MMA league. Earlier this month, ESPN and UFC agreed to a five-year, $750 million deal to stream 15 UFC live fights on ESPN+. Now the pair have signed another five year, $750 million deal to broadcast an additional 15 UFC fights. Of the 30 fights, 10 will air across ESPN‘s main networks while 20 will stream on ESPN+. With these two contracts, UFC stands to make $300 million annually from ESPN. UFC's previous deal with Fox was only worth up to $130 million annually, according to 'The Hollywood Reporter.' Jimmy Pitaro , ESPN president ...and unmatched distribution to serve them in an unprecedented fashion.