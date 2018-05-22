Will Smith and Nicky Jam to Sing 2018 World Cup Anthem The Fresh Prince took to Instagram on Tuesday to break the news. To record the Official Song for the FIFA World Cup is a lifetime achievement. Not many artists have the privilege of being able to say they‘ve been part of this. In addition to Nicky Jam, Smith will be joined by Albanian singer Era Istrefi and Diplo, who is reported to be producing the track. Past examples of World Cup anthems include Shakira‘s “Waka Waka” in 2010 and Ricky Martin‘s 1998 “The Cup of Life”. According to Billboard, the song will be released on May 25, three weeks before the first game of the 2018 World Cup in Russia.