FDA Says to Quit Giving Babies Teething Medicines The Food and Drug Administration The culprit is a drug called benzocaine, which is often used to treat mouth sores in adults. According to NBC News, the agent can cause “rare but deadly” side effects in children under the age of 2. The FDA will take action against manufacturers who refuse to stop selling products containing benzocaine for children and adolescents. The agency also wants new warning labels on adult products.