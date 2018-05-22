The Hunt for the

Loch Ness Monster

Isn't Over A New Zealand scientist is heading an international team to conduct DNA samples in the Loch Ness next month, in hopes of finally

tracking down

Scotland‘s most-talked

about cryptid. University of Otago professor Neil Gemmell

told the ’Otago Daily Times‘ that creatures

leave DNA behind when they move through water. Prof. Neil Gemmell, via 'Otago Daily Times' Many people have claimed to spot the creature, which is believed to be a plesiosaur that lived through the extinction of dinosaurs. Professor Gemmell did admit that ’Nessie‘ isn‘t entirely the focus on the expedition. Prof. Neil Gemmell, via 'Otago Daily Times'