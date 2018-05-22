The Hunt for the Loch Ness Monster Isn't Over
The Hunt for the
Loch Ness Monster
Isn't Over A New Zealand scientist is heading an international team to conduct DNA samples in the Loch Ness next month, in hopes of finally
tracking down
Scotland‘s most-talked
about cryptid. University of Otago professor Neil Gemmell
told the ’Otago Daily Times‘ that creatures
leave DNA behind when they move through water. Prof. Neil Gemmell, via 'Otago Daily Times' Many people have claimed to spot the creature, which is believed to be a plesiosaur that lived through the extinction of dinosaurs. Professor Gemmell did admit that ’Nessie‘ isn‘t entirely the focus on the expedition. Prof. Neil Gemmell, via 'Otago Daily Times'