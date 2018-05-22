NFL Unveils its National Anthem Policy The NFL released the revised policy on Wednesday after the controversy surrounding kneeling protests. NFLPA NFLPA The mandate requires players who choose not to stand to stay in the locker room or a similar location. The league will also exercise its right to fine any franchise that does not stand and “show respect” for the Anthem. Former San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick headed the kneeling protests in 2016, with many NFL teams following suit to date.