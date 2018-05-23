Disney Will Open ’Star Wars‘ Theme Park Expansion

in 2019 Disney Parks revealed ’Star Wars‘: Galaxy‘s Edge is opening up in both California and Florida next year. Scott Trowbridge, Portfolio Creative Executive, Walt Disney Imagineering Scott Trowbridge, Portfolio Creative Executive, Walt Disney Imagineering Orlando is also supposed to get a 'Star Wars' themed hotel where guests can don a costume and play along with an interactive story involving Jedis and Siths. Almost time to hitch a ride with

the Millennium Falcon!