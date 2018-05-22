SZA Temporarily Pulled Off TDE Tour Due to Vocal Injury The New Jersey singer was recently removed from Top Dawg Entertainment‘s (TDE) ’Championship Tour‘. Anthony “Top Dawg” Tiffith, TDE‘s President, posted a statement about the singer on Instagram. Anthony "Top Dawg" Tiffith, via Instagram Anthony "Top Dawg" Tiffith, via Instagram Anthony "Top Dawg" Tiffith, via Instagram Top Dawg went on to say that TDE will figure out how to make SZA's missed stops up to her fans. The ’Championship Tour‘ will continue without her for now, with its next few stops coming to major cities along the East Coast.