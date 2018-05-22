R. Kelly Hit With Lawsuit for Sexual Battery and Transmitting STD A 20-year-old woman named Faith A. Rodgers filed a lawsuit against Kelly on Monday, alleging he infected her with the herpes virus â€” which is a criminal act. Rodgers told ’The New York Times‘ she and the rapper met at a concert last March, when she was 19 years old, and they went on to date for a year. The lawsuit claims Rodgers was abused mentally, verbally and sexually, during and after intercourse with Kelly. The singer has been hit with many sexual abuse complaints, including claims that he is holding young women hostage in a “sex cult.” He has denied all of the accusations, but activists have taken action against him in the midst of the #MeToo movement. His music has even been removed from Spotify‘s playlists as part of a new policy.