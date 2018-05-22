Ariana Grande Pays Tribute to Manchester Victims On the one-year anniversary of the Manchester terror attack, Grande sent out a special tweet in memory of the 22 victims who attended her concert. On May 22, 2017, suicide bomber Salman Abedi carried out the attack at the Manchester Arena during Grande‘s ’Dangerous Woman Tour.‘

Following the tragedy, Grande visited survivors in the hospital, and she returned to Manchester for the ’One Love Manchester‘ benefit concert. According to CNN, the city of Manchester will have a cathedral service and host a series of events to pay tribute to the victims.