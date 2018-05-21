Pope to Gay Man: 'God Made You

This Way' Pope Francis allegedly told this to Juan Carlos Cruz, a victim of the Chilean clerical sex abuse scandal, according to Spanish newspaper ’El Pais.‘ In an interview on Sunday, Cruz claimed the Pope told him, “God made you this way and loves you this way.” Pope Francis, via 'El Pais' Cruz is one of the three Chilean men who met with the Pope in the wake of the scandal over the Chilean Church‘s attempt to hide sexual abuse by a priest. Since his election in 2013, Pope Francis has changed discussions surrounding homosexuality in the Church. Pope Francis, (2013) via Reuters