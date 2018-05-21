Halle Berry to Join Keanu Reeves in ’John Wick:

Chapter 3‘ According to The Hollywood Reporter, Berry‘s role is still being kept under wraps, but she won‘t be playing

a villain. Berry took to Instagram to confirm the news. The ’X-Men‘ actress also revealed that her character‘s name is Sofia. Chad Stahelski will return to direct and will pick up the story where it left off, with John Wick trying to survive with a $14 million price tag on his head. Chad Stahelski, to Collider (2017)