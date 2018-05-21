Barack and Michelle Obama Officially Announce Netflix Deal The streaming service has locked up a deal with the former president and first lady to produce series and movies. One of the simple joys of our time in public service was getting to meet so many fascinating people from all walks of life, and to help them share their experiences with a wider audience. Netflix‘s unparalleled service is a natural fit for the kinds of stories we want to share, and we look forward to starting this exciting new partnership. Rumors about the Obamas and Netflix began swirling in March following a report by the New York Times. Ted Sarandos, Chief Content Officer at Netflix Ted Sarandos, Chief Content Officer at Netflix