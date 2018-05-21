U.S. Postal Service to Make Scratch-And-Sniff Stamps for Summer On Monday, the USPS announced that they will sell scratch-and-sniff stamps for the first time. The”Frozen Treat Forever” stamps were designed by Margaret Berg of Santa Monica, CA and look like watercolor ice pops. Some of the smells include kiwi, watermelon, strawberry, cola and more. Today, Americans love cool, refreshing ice pops on a hot summer day. The tasty, sweet confections come in a variety of shapes and flavors. Customers can start pre-ordering the stamps now before they go into circulation on June 20.