Jake Gyllenhaal Could Be the Next Mysterio in 'Spider-Man' Sequel Gyllenhaal is in talks to play the classic Marvel villain in ’Spider-Man: Homecoming 2.‘ According to ’The Hollywood Reporter,‘ Gyllenhaal was considered to take over for Tobey Maguire in Sam Raimi‘s ’Spider-Man‘ franchise because Maguire had injured himself while shooting the 2003 film ’Seabiscuit.‘ If the rumors are true, Gyllenhaal will star opposite Tom Holland, who will reprise his role as the web-slinging superhero. ’Spider-Man: Homecoming 2‘ will hit theaters July 5, 2019.