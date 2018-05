Houston Texans' J.J. Watt to Help Pay for Sante Fe Funerals The NFL defensive end plans to cover the costs of the funerals for the 10 victims of the May 18 shooting at Santa Fe High School in Texas. Watt also took action during Hurricane Harvey during the fall of 2017. His fundraiser, which spread like wildfire via social media, helped reel in $37 million for the victims of the natural disaster.