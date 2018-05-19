The Duke and Duchess of Sussex Say 'I Do' Harry, Duke of Sussex and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex wed on May 19 at Windsor Castle in Berkshire. For the first time in UK history, the Duchess walked herself to the Quire before being escorted to the Duke by Charles, Prince of Wales â€” her father-in-law. Doria Ragland, Meghan's mother, was the Duchess's only family member present. Harry and his brother, William, Duke of Cambridge, proceeded to the altar before the Duchess-to-be arrived. The Duke and Duchess exchanged vows and consecrated their marriage with wedding bands. The two exited Windsor Castle in a carriage, which rode them through the streets of Windsor to greet the public.