Meghan Markle to Walk Alone During Bridal Procession Kensington Palace confirmed Markle will be accompanied by her bridesmaids and page boys and then met by Prince Charles once she reaches the Quire. Prince Charles will then walk her down the Quire aisle to the altar, where he will stand back as she approaches Prince Harry â€” instead of traditionally “giving her away.” This is the first time a royal bride in the history of the UK will not be escorted down the aisle of the chapel nave. Markle‘s father will not be attending the royal wedding due to health concerns after a heart surgery.