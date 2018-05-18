More Than 100 Killed in Boeing 737 Crashes in Cuba The Cubana de Aviacion plane was leaving from Havana‘s Jose Marti International Airport when it crashed on takeoff. Officials say the plane was heading for the Cuban city of Holguin, roughly 500 miles east of the capital. The 'Associated Press' reports that the plane had 104 people onboard with nine crew members. The plane crashed into a nearby farm field and caused a massive fireball that could be seen from outside the city, witnesses told CNN.