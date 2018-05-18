What You Need to Know:

Santa Fe High School Shooting Gunfire was reported around 7:30 a.m. on the campus of the high school in Santa Fe, Texas â€“ about 35 miles outside of Houston. Witnesses recall hearing the fire alarm and being ushered out of the school around the time of the shooting. Law enforcement officials confirmed 9 students and 1 adult were killed, with 10 others wounded. Authorities also confirmed they uncovered multiple pipe-bomb-type explosives in and around the high school campus. The city‘s residents were notified to refrain from touching anything out of the ordinary and to report anything suspicious. The suspected gunman is revealed to be a 17-year-old student named

Dimitrios Pagourtzis. Donald Trump issued a statement via twitter.