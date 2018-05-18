Former Playboy Playmate Jumps to Death With 7-Year-Old Son Law enforcement officials said the bodies of Stephanie Adams and her son Vincent were found at around 8:15 a.m. after falling from the 25rd floor of the Gotham Hotel in Manhattan. Adams and her estranged husband, a Manhattan chiropractor named Charles Nicolai, were involved in a heated custody battle over Vincent before their deaths. The 38-year-old was the centerfold for Playboy‘s “Miss November” in 1992. According to a 2013 profile of Adams, she was a self-help author, had her own online beauty products company and managed finances for Nicolai‘s office.