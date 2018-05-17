Jennifer Aniston and Tig Notaro to Star in New Netflix Comedy The comedy is called ’First Ladies‘ and will feature the duo as the president and first lady of the United States. Netflix teased that the story will show that behind every great woman is another woman. The film was written by Notaro and her wife, Stephanie Allynne. Adam McKay, Will Ferrell, Jessica Elbaum and Betsy Koch will produce the film, along with Aniston, Notaro and Allynne.