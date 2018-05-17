FDA Approves Drug to Prevent Migraines Aimovig was approved on Thursday, become the first medicine of its kind â€” a once a month injection used to block a key molecule that starts migraines. In clinical trials, the FDA said most people experienced one less migraine a month after taking Aimovig. Research on migraines goes back to the 1980‘s, in which it was found that sufferers had high levels of a protein called CGRP in their blood. Migraines can become debilitating to the point they create nausea, visual disturbances and light sensitivity. The drugmaker, Amgen, has set the list price at $6,900 a year.