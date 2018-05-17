Prince Charles to Walk Meghan Markle Down the Aisle Kensington Palace confirmed on Friday that Charles, Prince of Wales, Prince Harry‘s father, will be walking Markle down the aisle in the absence of her father. Thomas Markle recently underwent surgery after suffering from a heart attack. Markle issued a statement on Thursday confirming he would not be attending the ceremony. Kensington Palace said Prince Charles was ““pleased to be able to welcome Ms. Markle to The Royal Family in this way.” Earlier this week, controversy Markle‘s father after a report revealed he had staged flattering photographs with the paparazzi. He later declined the invitation to the May 19th wedding after completing his surgery.