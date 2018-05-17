Meek Mill Cancels Meeting With Trump on Prison Reform The Philadelphia rapper was supposed to meet with the president at the White House on Friday. I was originally scheduled to be part of a panel on Prison Reform at the White House to help shed light on the issues within the system. Unfortunately, the focus turned to the President and myself which concerned me that it might take away from creating a positive result from today‘s discussions. As a result, I decided not to attend, so that the focus would be solely on fixing our prison system. Earlier reports from ’TMZ‘ suggested that Jay-Z had convinced Meek Mill to cancel the meeting, which his reps denied to Vulture.