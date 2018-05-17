$85 Million Manhattan Penthouse Comes With Trip to Space The condo, which is located on 42nd Street and 12th Avenue in New York City, has the price for the trip to space included. The buy will have two seats on the next Virgin Galactic space flight, valued at $250,000 each. Not enough? The penthouse also comes with two Rolls-Royce Phantoms and an Lamborghini Aventador. $85 million also pays for the $1 million yacht (plus five years of docking fees), a mansion in the Hamptons, courtside seats to the Brooklyn Nets, live-in butler and more. The one draw back? The penthouse is actually 13 different units filled with renters so in order to make it one space, you‘d have to kick everyone else out and knock down all the walls. Still, a trip to space might be nice...