Whitney Houston Documentary Claims Singer Was Molested The Kevin Macdonald film premiered at the Cannes Film Festival on Wednesday and revealed Houston was allegedly sexually abused as a child by her cousin Dee Dee Warwick. Houston's half-brother, Gary Garland, told Macdonald about his own abuse by Warwick, and said he believed Houston was abused, too. This was confirmed by Mary Jones, the singer's assistant, who said Houston opened up about the sexual abuse to her. In an interview with the ’Associated Press,‘ Kevin Macdonald, to the 'Associated Press' ’Whitney‘ premieres in theaters on

July 6.