The Best Places To Visit

In The U.S. 1. Southeastern Utah Drive-by the scenic sandstone spans at Arches National Park. Or stroll through Monument Valley. There's no shortage of natural monuments in the Beehive State. 2. California‘s Redwood Coast See the state's picturesque

2,000-year-old redwood trees Lose cell reception and get lost in Redwood National Park 3. Midcoast, Maine Forests cover 90% of Maine. It's perfect for any outdoor adventure activities. Not to mention, the state's renowned for fresh lobster. 4. Grand Canyon National Park You're guaranteed to feel small in one of the world's biggest attractions. Let the banks of the Colorado River guide your trip. 5. Kauai Hawaii's "Grand Canyon of the Pacific" is in Koke'e State Park Cool off later in the day with a swim in Hanalei Bay. 6. Nashville There aren't many better cities for live music and BBQ. Many of the city's 150 music venues offer free live shows every night. Their special hot chicken dish is a foodie's must-tr