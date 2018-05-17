Migos‘ Offset Hospitalized After Car Crash According to ’TMZ‘, Offset had to go to the hospital after crashing his car in Atlanta. No police or emergency personnel were involved and there was no accident report. 'TMZ' reports that the rapper has since been released form the hospital and “is expected to be OK.” His fianceÃ©, Cardi B, reportedly rushed to the hospital to be with him. The couple got engaged in October 2017 and is expecting their first child in July.