'Catfish' Host Nev Schulman Investigated for Sexual Misconduct ’The Daily Beast‘ reported that MTV has temporarily suspended production of the popular series to investigate the claims against Schulman. “We‘re working with Critical Content, our third party production company, to conduct a thorough investigation.” MTV spokesperson told ’The Daily Beast‘ There are no details on the allegations. Catfish: The TV Show is based on the 2010 documentary, Catfish, which was directed by Schulman. The series seeks to unite people who develop online relationships and investigate whether the person on the other side of the screen is who they say they are. Schulman is married to Laura Perlongo, and the two share a daughter.