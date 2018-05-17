2 Dead After New Jersey School Bus Collides With Dump Truck The bus collided with a dump truck on I-80 near New York City, ejecting passengers from the vehicle. On impact, the bus was ripped from its chassis, leaving a mangled wreck. Multiple area hospitals have admitted at least 11 people, according to The New York Times. According to ABC and NBC News, a student and an adult chaperone were killed. About 40 students from Paramus' East Brook Middle School traveling on a field trip, WABC-TV reported. The school's calendar shows a fifth-grade field trip to Waterloo Village, a historical NJ attraction. Richard LaBarbiera, the mayor of Paramus, commented at the scene of the accident. “It‘s a terrible, terrible day for Paramus, and we‘re just sorting through everything right now. The only thing I am going to say is pray for East Brook and pray for Paramus.”