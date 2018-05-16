Explosive Eruption at Hawaii‘s Kilauea Volcano Sends Up Massive Ash Plume The volcano erupted early Thursday morning and shot ash 30,000 feet into the air. The U.S. Geological Survey warns that more eruptions will follow and that the volcano can shoot small rocks up to 12 miles away. So far, 26 homes have been destroyed, with over 2,000 people evacuated as the volcano continues to get more dangerous. Kilauea is located in Hawaii‘s Volcano National Park, which has been closed since May 11 as officials prepared for an eruption.