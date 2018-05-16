50 Cent Faces Legal Action in Teairra MarÃ­ Revenge Porn Case 50 is in hot water after re-posting a sexually-explicit image on Instagram of ’Love and Hip-Hop: Hollywood‘ star Teairra MarÃ­. MarÃ­ alleges her ex-boyfriend, who is good friends with 50, originally posted the image, which the rapper repurposed with the caption, “get the strap.” 50‘s Instagram has over 18 million followers. MarÃ­ responded to the scandal on her Instagram: “Revenge Porn is a crime in California and I will be in pursuit of justice.” According to a statement from MarÃ­‘s attorney, Lisa Bloom, the post “was designed to publicly humiliate her after she had broken up with him.” ’Page Six‘ reported that Bloom will attend a press conference on Thursday to discuss legal actions being taken against 50 and the ex-boyfriend.