50 Cent Faces Legal Action in Teairra MarÃ Revenge Porn Case
50 Cent Faces Legal Action in Teairra MarÃ Revenge Porn Case 50 is in hot water after re-posting a sexually-explicit image on Instagram of ’Love and Hip-Hop: Hollywood‘ star Teairra MarÃ. MarÃ alleges her ex-boyfriend, who is good friends with 50, originally posted the image, which the rapper repurposed with the caption, “get the strap.” 50‘s Instagram has over 18 million followers. MarÃ responded to the scandal on her Instagram: “Revenge Porn is a crime in California and I will be in pursuit of justice.” According to a statement from MarÃ‘s attorney, Lisa Bloom, the post “was designed to publicly humiliate her after she had broken up with him.” ’Page Six‘ reported that Bloom will attend a press conference on Thursday to discuss legal actions being taken against 50 and the ex-boyfriend.