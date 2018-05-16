AT&T and Verizon Gear Up to Sell World's First Holographic Phone On Thursday, AT&T announced its customers can grab a RED Hydrogen One this summer, while Verizon will start selling its units later this year. RED specializes in cinematic equipment used for many Hollywood films, and the Hydrogen One will be able to display “4-view holographic content,‘ the camera producer stated. “This revolutionary smartphone will provide you with significant advancements in the way you create and view content on the leading network for entertainment.” â€“ Market SVP in press release, via TechCrunch As for the cost â€” neither carrier confirmed how much the Hydrogen One is going for, but RED‘s discontinued pre-order pricing started at $1,300.