Meghan Markle's Sister Hospitalized Three Days Before Royal Wedding ’TMZ‘ reported that Samantha Markle has been hospitalized for an ankle injury after a confrontation with the paparazzi. Markle‘s boyfriend, Mark, told ’TMZ‘ the confrontation happened while they were driving in Florida near a toll booth. She allegedly hit the windshield of the car and fell to the floor mat, unable to pick herself up due to multiple sclerosis (MS). Markle‘s father, Thomas, was just released from the hospital after undergoing heart surgery.