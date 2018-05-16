Senate Votes on Measure to Save Net Neutrality The Senate voted 52 to 47 on Wednesday to pass a measure that would keep the FCC from changing current net neutrality rules. Democrats held the majority of the vote, which will head to the GOP-led House for deliberation. Under the leadership of Chairman Ajit Pai, the FCC voted 3 to 2 to replace the Obama-era rules that gave users access to the “open internet.” Should the measure pass, The FCC‘s repeal is scheduled to take effect on June 11.