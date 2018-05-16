Michigan State Reaches $500 Million Settlement With Nassar Sex Abuse Victims

Michigan State Reaches $500 Million Settlement With Sex Abuse Victims Lawyers for 332 victims of Larry Nassar's sexual assault crimes have have announced a deal with MSU. Nassar was a sports doctor and gymnastics trainer for MSU and Team USA's gymnasts. Under the guise of "treatment," he sexually abused hundreds women and girls over three decades. Olympians Aly Raisman, McKayla Maroney, and Gabby Douglas were victims of Nassar's abuse. Earlier this year, he was sentenced to up to 125 years in prison for his crimes. The $500 million settlement is believed to be the largest for a university sexual misconduct case. $425 million will be distributed to the 332 victims who spoke out. The remaining $75 million is saved for any Nassar victims who come forward in the future.