Palestinian Protests Continue After Israeli Troops Kill 60 The dead were buried across Gaza as Palestinians mourned the deaths of 60 protesters on Monday. Israeli troops opened fire on the large group of Palestinians that were gathered at the Gaza border to protest the relocation of the US Embassy. The United Nations expressed concerns over Israel‘s use of force, with the British government calling for an independent inquiry. Nikki Haley, the U.S. ambassador to the UN, blamed the deaths on Hamas, saying they forced Israel to use force to control the protestors. Ivanka Trump and her husband, Jared Kushner, were in attendance at the unveiling of the new embassy in Jerusalem while the protests were occurring.