Health Survey Says Most Americans Are Living Lonely Lives A new online survey from global health insurer Cigna finds that loneliness is a widespread issue in the United States. The online survey canvassed over 20,000 adults across the country using the UCLA Loneliness Scale. Nearly half of respondents report feeling "sometimes or always alone or left out." And Americans both young and old are at risk for falling into a lonely lifestyle. Generation Z (ages 18-22) claimed to be the loneliest group of ages surveyed. Too much screen time and social media usage can increase chances of depression and suicide. The simple solution for decreasing loneliness? More in-person interactions on a daily basis.